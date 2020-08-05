Robert J. Shovlin Sells 81,356 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,105,358.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,469.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -776.20 and a beta of 0.82. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. CIBC cut NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 155,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NeoGenomics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

