Robert B. Engel Buys 1,000 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,464,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 43.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 231,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 636.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

