Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) announced a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.13) per share on Monday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:RIII opened at GBX 1,752.50 ($21.57) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,767.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,849.55. Rights and Issues Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 17.25 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,341 ($28.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.10.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Company Profile
