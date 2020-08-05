Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) announced a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.13) per share on Monday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RIII opened at GBX 1,752.50 ($21.57) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,767.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,849.55. Rights and Issues Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 17.25 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,341 ($28.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $132.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.10.

Get Rights and Issues Investment Trust alerts:

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.