Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $66,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $239,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

