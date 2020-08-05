REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Update

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 164,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of REX opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $418.42 million, a PE ratio of -143.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $98.79.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

