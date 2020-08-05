REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Update

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 164,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of REX opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $418.42 million, a PE ratio of -143.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $98.79.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.
