Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 12.45. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.97.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

