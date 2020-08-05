Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

