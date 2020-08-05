Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

QSR stock opened at C$77.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$36.48 and a 1 year high of C$105.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.82.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.