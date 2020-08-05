Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
QSR stock opened at C$77.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$36.48 and a 1 year high of C$105.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.82.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.