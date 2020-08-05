Research Analysts Set Expectations for Champion Iron Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

CIA stock opened at C$2.72 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$177.60 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

