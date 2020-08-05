Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (TRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) announced a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TRIG opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.68) on Wednesday. Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.20 ($1.71). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.57. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

