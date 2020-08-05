Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (TRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) announced a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:TRIG opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.68) on Wednesday. Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.20 ($1.71). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.57. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.
Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.