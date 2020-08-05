ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ReneSola aims to add incremental project pipeline in its core markets, including the United States, Spain, Poland, France, Germany and Hungary to reach 1GW by the end of 2020. Further, the United States continues to be a large and lucrative market for ReneSola. With the successful execution of its downstream strategy, the company is currently expanding its business in the international markets. However, imposition of anti-dumping duties along with tariffs on imports of solar products from China by the U.S. government may hurt its operational results. Moreover, its current ratio as of Mar 31, 2020, is 0.94, which being less than 1, indicates that the utility might not possess sufficient capital in hand to meet short-term obligations. In the past year, its shares have underperformed its industry.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

SOL stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ReneSola will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

