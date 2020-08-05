Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Floor & Decor (FND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND):

8/3/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

8/3/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/3/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

8/3/2020 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

7/31/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Floor & Decor is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $65.00.

6/17/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $65.00.

6/12/2020 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $45.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.09. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $71.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,159.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,219,399 shares of company stock worth $319,949,005. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

