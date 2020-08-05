Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lazard were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 2,307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Lazard by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.75. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra increased their target price on Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered their price target on Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

