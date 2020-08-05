Raymond James & Associates Purchases 106,581 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of Servicemaster Global worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Servicemaster Global by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

SERV stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.87. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.