Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.32% of MasTec worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,016,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,043,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,509,000 after acquiring an additional 749,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MasTec by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 469,778 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 360,770 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

