Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 43,084 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cognex were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Cognex by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of CGNX opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

