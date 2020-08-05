Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.54.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.35). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 377,663 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,867 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 65.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,090,000 after purchasing an additional 335,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $49,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

