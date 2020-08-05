R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Invests $226,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Rowe raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,932.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2,339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1,558.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

