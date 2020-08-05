QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Get QAD alerts:

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $814.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.00. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $349,613.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,163.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $434,089.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,990 shares of company stock worth $1,853,679. 46.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QAD by 22.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QAD by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in QAD by 57.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in QAD by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in QAD by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.