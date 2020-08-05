Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Decreased by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEM. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$108.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$108.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$89.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.99. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68.

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.48, for a total value of C$191,025.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,384,240. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,157,416. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,622 shares of company stock worth $5,096,341.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

