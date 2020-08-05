Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

NYSE V opened at $192.29 on Monday. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $373.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 44,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

