Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Ltd Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$2.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.11. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$177.60 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

