Puzo Michael J Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

AMZN opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1,558.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,932.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,339.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

