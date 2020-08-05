PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

PHM stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 44,437 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 107,144 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 63,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

