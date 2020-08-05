PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $86.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $2,084,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.18.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.