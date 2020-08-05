Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Provident Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.37%.

PROV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Provident Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Provident Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Provident Financial by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

