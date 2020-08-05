PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Short Interest Update

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $89,260.00. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PROS by 106.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PROS by 23.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRO opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.36. PROS has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. On average, research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

