Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PGEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precigen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $34,285.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,267 shares of company stock worth $128,179. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Third Security LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,488,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,142,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,693,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,361,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

