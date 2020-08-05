Power Integrations Inc (POWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

POWI opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. Power Integrations has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $127.39.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total value of $864,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,260.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $2,671,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,099 shares of company stock worth $6,093,654. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

