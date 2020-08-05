Points International (PTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.92 million.

PTS stock opened at C$12.42 on Wednesday. Points International has a twelve month low of C$9.30 and a twelve month high of C$25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.48.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Points International in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

