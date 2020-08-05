Points International (PCOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Points International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 28.36%. On average, analysts expect Points International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barrington Research began coverage on Points International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

