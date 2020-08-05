Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

