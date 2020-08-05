Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $35.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of PINS opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 955,549 shares of company stock valued at $21,771,182.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,820,000 after buying an additional 4,714,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after buying an additional 1,109,225 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,577,000 after buying an additional 5,888,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,125,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,463,000 after buying an additional 3,652,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

