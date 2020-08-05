Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director John E. Lowe Purchases 1,000 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John E. Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00.

PSX opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.52. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

