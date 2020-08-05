PFSweb (PFSW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.46 million. On average, analysts expect PFSweb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFSW opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFSW shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

In related news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $40,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,064.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

