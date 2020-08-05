PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Insiders have sold a total of 43,090 shares of company stock worth $4,834,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

