Performance Food Group (PFGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

