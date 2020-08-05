Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Short Interest Update

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 208.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $230.86.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $1,850,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,761,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,875 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $975,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,151 shares of company stock worth $8,226,190. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 896.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

