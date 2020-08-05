Penny Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,175,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,703,322.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Penny Sanford sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $237,900.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.50 and a beta of 2.96. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Leap Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 28.7% during the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at $221,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

