Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Pegasystems stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $118.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $269,477.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,374.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $179,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,367 shares of company stock worth $1,725,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.