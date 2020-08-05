PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

Get PC Tel alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PC Tel from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of PC Tel stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. PC Tel has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.10.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PC Tel had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Tel will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PC Tel during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PC Tel by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PC Tel in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Tel by 39.7% in the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Tel (PCTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.