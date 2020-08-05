Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.81.
Shares of PAYC opened at $285.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00.
In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Read More: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.