Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.81.

Shares of PAYC opened at $285.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

