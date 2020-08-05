Paul Stahlin Purchases 4,200 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Paul Stahlin bought 4,200 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,646 shares in the company, valued at $272,137. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Stahlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Paul Stahlin purchased 5,800 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $54,404.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Paul Stahlin purchased 10,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.65. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northfield Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

