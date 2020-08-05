Parkland Fuel (PKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Parkland Fuel to post earnings of C($0.38) per share for the quarter.
Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.24 billion.
Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. Parkland Fuel has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78.
In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at C$1,100,015.69. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 18,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.10, for a total value of C$677,310.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,620 shares in the company, valued at C$18,313,647.53. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,307.
About Parkland Fuel
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
Featured Story: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.