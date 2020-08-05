Parkland Fuel (PKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Parkland Fuel to post earnings of C($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.24 billion.

Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. Parkland Fuel has a 52-week low of C$17.57 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. TD Securities set a C$38.00 target price on Parkland Fuel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at C$1,100,015.69. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 18,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.10, for a total value of C$677,310.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,620 shares in the company, valued at C$18,313,647.53. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,307.

Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

