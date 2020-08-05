Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,766 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,940,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Timken by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 107.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 5.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Timken by 70.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.02. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

