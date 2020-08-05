Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 55.9% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

L stock opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

