Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $718,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 397.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $64,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 143.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 24.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

RJF opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

