Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

CHRW stock opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.