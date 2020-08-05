Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $958,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total value of $2,652,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,030,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $1,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,711,499 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.75.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $315.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.37 and a 200-day moving average of $330.48. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

