Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $948,000 in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.25.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

